The chorus of Sampdoria fans at the end of the match against Bologna

Genoa – Many Bologna fans last night as they left the stadium at the end of the match watched the curve of the guest sector struck by the incessant chants of the Sampdoria supporters who lasted until an hour after the final whistle of the referee Pairetto. In fact, they had to wait for the Southern Groups before the police authorized them to get on buses and cars to go home. The song “we are here … we are the … in all cities …” which lasted over half an hour with the stadium completely deserted was also whistled in the press box.

Last night over a thousand moved to follow Sampdoria in Bologna. After the capacity restrictions in the stadiums due to the pandemic, it was the first away match in over two years (the last Turin-Sampdoria on 8 February 2020) for the Southern Groups who did not miss for the entire match support for Giampaolo and the Sampdoria team. Despite the great disappointment with the final result.

