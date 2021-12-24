Genoa – The shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria, met today in second call, has decided to update itself to Monday 27 December.

The meeting opened with the participation of the sole shareholder Sport Spettacolo Holding, the directors Giuseppe Profiti, Enrico Castanini, Paolo Fiorentino, Gianluca Vidal, and the members of the board of statutory auditors Marcello Pollio, Antonio Cattaneo and Massimiliano Quercio.

The decision to update to address some technical aspects.

