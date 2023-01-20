Genoa – It is the meeting of the Sampdoria board of directors has ended which was held in the headquarters of the Corte Lambruschini club in Genoa. The president Marco Lanna wanted to meet the fans protesting under the headquarters.

Lanna reassured the fans by explaining that the board is in contact with the banks to ensure the necessary liquidity for the club’s coffers also in the coming months. In this sense Lanna together with Alberto Bosco, another member of the board of directors, explained that work is underway for the negotiated settlement of the state of crisis, an out-of-court procedure that would allow Samp to keep the sporting title. This measure could be adopted in the event that on February 2, when there will be the last call of the shareholders’ meeting, there should be no capital increase.

The chat between Lanna and the fans ended with applause for the president. “We will always be at Sampdoria’s side but we want clarity”, said the fans who appreciated Lanna’s words. Then the garrison dissolved.

According to what has been learned, Alessandro Barnaba, founder of the Merlyn Advisors fund, did not attend the board meeting.

The shareholders’ meeting, which was to be held today, was deserted for the third time since the beginning of the year again due to the absence of the majority shareholder Massimo Ferrero. And it was Massimo Ferrero who ended up in the crosshairs of the fans who protested under the headquarters of Corte Lambruschini. They ask the former president to sell the company. Insults also against Antonio Romei, a member of the Sampdoria board of directors. Digos men were also on site to monitor the situation.