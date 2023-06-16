Genoa – It is the shareholders’ meeting of UC Sampdoria began shortly after 12.30 for the approval of the financial statements as at December 2022, a fundamental step for enrollment in the 2023/24 Serie B championship.

In front of the seat is also present a group of a hundred fanspending the outcome of the meeting.

The Sampdoria board of directors – with president Lanna, vice president Romei and advisers Bosco and Panconi – had already arrived at Corte Lambruschini early in the morning. Then it was the turn of the small shareholders while shortly after 12 he entered the headquarters Marcellus Polliochairman of the board of statutory auditors.