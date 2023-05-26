Genoa – It’s gone the shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria was deserted which had been convened for this afternoon at the company’s headquarters in Corte Lambruschini in Genoa. The epilogue, announced in the last few days, has materialized for the lack of a representative of the majority shareholder Massimo Ferrero.

Each initiative is therefore postponed to the second call scheduled for Monday, again at the club headquarters, in the late afternoon.

Now the concern is that there may be a further postponement to a third call, around mid-Juneclose to the date of the 20th, when Sampdoria should formalize registration for the next Serie B championship.

Meanwhile, news continues to follow on the initiatives of those who have said they are interested in buying the company, Andrea Radrizzani and Alessandro Barnabawho, however, have no intention of extending the time yet and want to have a quick response from the board, next week at the latest.

However, it is also confirmed that there has been an offer for the Sampdoria club, as anticipated by Secolo XIX. “We would like to reiterate that the offer was presented by Matteo Manfredi, CEO and founder of Gestio Capital – is written in a note released by the same Gestio Capital -. In fact, the company acts as Asset Manager of the operation in which they invest Asher Ventures and Qatar Sports Investment“.

Near the venue, in Corte Lambruschini, the first fans in sight of a procession scheduled at 18.30 to go to the stadium where the match against Sassuolo is being played. T-shirts with the words “Hands off Sampdoria” are already on sale and the proceeds will go to the people of Emilia Romagna affected by the flood.