Genoa – «We should have disappeared… but instead we have become the immortals». The Sampdoria Wonder Women they repeat it often. Battle cry that charges, unites. Draw away with Inter and surprise victory with Juventus on the day of the debut at Sciorba. Sampdoria Women's year ended on a high note. Happy ending in a movie-like 2023. Marco Palmieri, head of the Sampdoria women's sector, sums it up like this: «Splendid ending, beyond all expectations. We can start from the arrival of Salvatore Mango on the bench in February and from the salvation achieved on the last day in May.”

Stay in Serie A achieved despite many difficulties dictated by the corporate crisis. «Then – continues Palmieri – we all know what happened in the summer, but the new ownership has given us confidence. And the results are there for all to see.” With the difficult economic situation inherited, the new shareholders had initially thought of giving up Serie A, only to then continue the project started three years ago. And now the club, with Manfredi increasingly at the forefront, strongly supports the project. After 11 matchdays, Samp Women are tied for sixth with Sassuolo on 11 points. In fifth place, which is worth the championship round, is Como (15 points) who Samp will challenge away at the restart on 14 January.

“But the objective – warns Mango – remains salvation, we didn't do anything. We have to maintain this mentality, remember that we are a team that shouldn't even have been there, myself included, maintain the desire to be immortal. And the return to Genoa is fundamental, it will give us a great boost.”

Disqualified for another two days Mango experienced the first at Sciorba from the stands. Juve had scored for 82 consecutive league games. And instead it not only remained dry but was beaten in the last minutes. «By replacing captain Tarenzi we could have brought in a midfielder but I said to bring in a striker, Bragonzi: she is from Juventus, in January she will return there but the law of the ex does not betray. That's how it happened: great action from Schatzer, great cross from Oliviero and header from Bragonzi.” Decisive intuition, like the many role changes. King from midfield to leader of the defence, the full-back De Rita in the centre, Heroum, defender, deployed as a midfielder or winger, the attacking midfielder Taty transformed into a centre-forward.

The summer suffering made the group even more granite. «In training my girls work harder than the others. You sweat, but with a smile, I keep my spirits up, if you have fun when you work you get double the return. The further I go – explains Mango – the more I understand that life needs lightness. I have evolved compared to 20 years ago. I focus more and more on the psychological aspect. I joke with the girls, I remember that our stomachs are empty and we must be hungrier. We are less rich but with more heart. Before Juve I said: “I'm not asking you to win but to make them run all over the pitch”. They even won.”

The soul of the group makes the difference. And at the base there is the feeling between Mango and Palmieri, which has distant roots. «The coach gave me my debut, I was the second goalkeeper of his Pontedecimo, 23 years ago. I knew how he coached, so I thought of him.” «Years have passed, it means that I leave a mark on those I coach and this makes me happy», admits Mango.

January is a market month. Palmieri is already working to strengthen the team. Samp blocked the Italian-American Della Peruta sisters. Tori, a striker, is an Italian U19 international, and did well in Serie A two seasons ago at Pomigliano. Talia, USA U23 national team, is an all-round midfielder. I'm arriving from Sassuolo Virag Nagy22 years old, short winger, Hungarian national team and Martina Brustia, 25 years old, midfielder. He is surrounded by two youngsters, a goalkeeper and a tall winger. And we are working to give Mango a quality winger. In addition to Bragonzi, Canadian goalkeeper Kitson is out.

«In the summer we lost 12 players and we built the team from September 4th onwards – remembers Palmieri – we will increase the squad numerically but the girls we have are showing themselves to be of quality”. And among the hopes is that of seeing some Blucerchiati in the senior national team: «There are 3-4 players who deserve it – closes Mango – I hope so. Schatzer will become the strongest Italian footballer. And in Italy the movement is growing, in 3-4 years it will definitively explode.”