Sampdoria: the road map after the approval between salaries, change of location and market

Genoa – The approval of the debt restructuring plan, which arrived last Friday, marks the decisive ridge of the “project sun”, this is how Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi named the Sampdoria rescue and investment operation. In the short term, they will have to face and cover a series of primary expenses, worth several millions, to execute their plan and secure the future of the club and fans.

If the crisis is considered over from Radrizzani and Manfredi, however, the search for a partner or new finances continues. Research to which Manfredi is dedicating himself above all, who also this week has meetings and appointments on his agenda between Milan and London. Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) is currently far away, there is interest from funds and entities, especially Asian and American ones. Radrizzani, who had approached Sampdoria with great enthusiasm, appears more secluded in recent times by choice. His last presence near the team was in Parma, a visit to the training camp hotel for lunch, without then going to the Tardini for the match. Radrizzani, to whom however the guarantee placed on the financial structure of the operation by Greenfield Investment Limited, a company registered in Singapore, can always be traced back.

Yesterday it was August federal payroll deadline honored, around 2 million gross (the next one, December 16th). The salaries of September employees should be paid soon. Also shortly, Radrizzani and Manfredi will subscribe the last 9 million of the bond loan, to reach the declared quota of 30. Eleven have already been converted into shares, the remaining 19 will also be converted, further diluting those still remaining in the portfolio of Ferrero’s Ssh. Even small shareholders have recently received the company’s email to pay for the Poc subscription, to be converted into shares.

Within the end of the month investors will then have to pay the first of three installments to creditors, as envisaged by the restructuring plan, is approximately 8 million. For many supplier companies, many local, who gave a big hand to Sampdoria in May/June by accepting the reduction of credits and in some cases coming close to bankruptcy, it is oxygen. They wait for that money counting the hours.

Manfredi and Radrizzani will then have to proceed, as they anticipated, to finish the work on the new sports center, resumed a few weeks ago after yet another interruption in the spring due to economic problems. It seems difficult to finish them by 2023, if anything if we continue quickly, without stopping, for February/March. New cutting-edge sports center, whose management costs, as per the simulation, are not at all basic. In the meantime, the supporters expect the promise of the construction of the new grandstand, demolished years ago, to be kept, a fundamental step in bringing the fans closer to the club, who have always been excluded from the sports center to date.

And the announcement is expected soon, for November moving of the headquarters to the new premises in Bogliasco, ready for months. For the first time in its history, Sampdoria’s headquarters will be outside Genoa. The Corte Lambruschini premises will remain with Ferrero, as per agreements. At the moment Sampdoria pays him a rent of 120,000 euros per year.

And then there’s the January transfer window to take stock of. At present, the Noif, the federal rules, provide that a company that has had access to the new crisis tools can only make the market by keeping the liquidity indicator active, regardless of any capital increases. It would be a significant challenge for the Blucerchiati team, which would be called upon to replicate the difficult summer market, made up of transfers and only loan additions. But this will be a hot topic in the coming weeks, the investors’ legal offices are in contact with the FIGC to clarify this very, very important point.