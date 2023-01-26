Genoa – Reassurance and peace of mind. This is the meaning of the message that the Sampdoria board of directors wanted to convey yesterday morning at Mugnaini in the Sampdoria locker room. Because in any case, in the context of a full-blown situation of financial tension for the club, the sporting aspect cannot be overlooked. There is still an entire group to chase salvation and we have to gamble for it, starting with the away match in Bergamo the day after tomorrow.

So yesterday morning the president Lanna, the vice president Romei and the councilors Panconi and Bosco went up to the Sampdoria sports center, where they met the technical coordinator Mattia Baldini, to meet and speak to the technical staff and the team (the general secretary Ienca and the team manager Marangon were present), also to clarify the alarming rumors that by now on an almost daily basis they flourish here and there, and not only in Genoa, in relation to the financial and patrimonial situation of the company. Also in light of the imminent deadline of February 16, when three months’ salaries will have to be paid (October/December). Focusing on the field, to date, is therefore the most responsible attitude to bear witness to and affirm a sense of belonging. The Board reassured the team that they are doing everything in their power to deal with the situation in the best possible way. And he added that in the next ten days it should be better understood whether any movement around the company will go through. What could be called “rescue operations”.

THE BOND FACTOR

Among these there is always the “convertible bond”, which sees Banca Sistema as coordinator. This morning in Milan there is the Assembly of the League. At the end Romei, Panconi and Bosco (Lanna should join them) will meet Banca Sistema and the advisor Lazard (the trustee Vidal should also be there) to take stock. Precisely on the “convertible bond”, among the various subjects who have expressed interest there are Raffaele Mincione’s Wrm Group and a fund attributable to Oaktree. All interested parties have now completed the analysis operations of the accounts, particularly in-depth considering that if the operation takes off in a couple of years they could find themselves, in case the owners do not pay off the debt, owners of Sampdoria. Trustees Vidal and Lazard should also update the board of directors on the negotiations with those funds, at least a couple, which have recently emerged for the purchase of the club, attributing a largely positive “equity value” (the real value of the company). On this occasion, the CDA should ask Vidal for further clarifications on the “Al Thani group” that he is letting slip that he is always on the spot.

On the sidelines of this “effervescence” and in the absence at the time of the recapitalization operation or the sale of the company, the Board of Directors is carrying out its own rescue operation – it can do it independently without the opinion of the owners – and that is the negotiated composition, recent (introduced in November 2021) crisis management mechanism headed by the Chamber of Commerce (no Courts), usable by companies of any type “when the recovery of the company is reasonably prosecutable”. Sampdoria is the first football club to submit an application, compatible (unlike the agreement in continuity) with the FIGC rules.

THE WORK OF PANCONI AND BOSCO

Just in these days Panconi and Bosco are finishing attaching the requested documents on the appropriate digital platform. They range from business plans, one for A and one for B, with or without a capital increase, to all the minutes, to shareholder reports… Given the complexity, Sampdoria is supported by a law firm ( Legance of Milan) and an advisor. Once the application has been opened, the secretary general of the Chamber of Commerce or a special commission, made up of a magistrate specialized in business matters, a member designated by the president of the Chamber of commerce and one by the Prefect, will nominate the independent expert, chosen by a dedicated list, which will support the crisis management board of directors.

In the Municipality of Genoa there are 44 experts, between “appointed” and “total”, but it can also be chosen outside Genoa. The Chamber of Commerce website reports that in 2022 in the province of Genoa were accepted in full five instances of negotiated settlement. Barnabas himself in his latest proposal had specified that he wanted to use it (in the first, instead, the concordat). Once the expert has accepted the assignment and the application has been filed, the same expert, in agreement with the company, will proceed to discuss with the other parties involved in the procedure, banks and creditors, for example for a debt restructuring, with a view to corporate recovery and being able to use exclusive crisis support measures, including financial ones, to ensure business continuity.—