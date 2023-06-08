Genoa – Sampdoria slowly begins to move for plan for next season. At the moment the priority is to complete all the steps necessary to define the debt restructuring plan and to register for the Serie B championship, but at Sampdoria we are actively preparing for the next tournament.

I’m in for the summer retreat growth in the quotation of Livigno: at the moment the locality of Valtellina is in pole position to host the blucerchiati, generally in the second half of July.

At 1,816 meters high, Livigno would be the highest location for a pre-season training camp of Sampdoria. Alternatively, the Sampdoria club is also evaluating a couple of locations in the Aosta Valley.

Long tradition in the field of skiing and cycling, Livigno will also host numerous competitions of the Winter Olympics Milan-Cortina in 2026 but in recent years he is trying to open up more and more to football as well. In recent summers it has hosted the training camps of Milan women and Primavera of Monza. There is an excellent relationship with Parma. And now, with Sampdoria, Livigno could host for the first time the football retreat of a first professional men’s team.