Livigno – The rain has given way to the sun: it has started the presentation of the new Sampdoria in the town square in Livigno in the midst of numerous fans. The first to speak is Andrea Pirlo, Sampdoria coach: “I said yes to Sampdoria because there is an important project, there are people I respect who want to bring Sampdoria back to where it deserves, to fight for important goals: Turkey, Serie A or Serie B, football is always the same, you have to score goals”.

Then ball to Nicola Legrottaglie, director of the technical area: “Your affection is fundamental, we will become a family, we need you. In these 15 days I’m experiencing new things. but football is always the same, for me it is an honor to be the director of the technical area of ​​Sampdoria, an important club in Italy and throughout Europe. Pirlo has given us a great boost, that’s why we chose him: for us it is a guarantee, you will fall in love with his way of being, even as a man. Will other players come? We will do our best for a super-competitive Sampdoria.”

Talk too Andrea Mancini, pivot of the scouting area directed by Lorenzo Giani: “Sampdoria is a second skin, I was born in Genoa, I hope I can repay what Sampdoria has given my family, helping them to return to where they deserve to be. We also owe it to Luca Vialli”.