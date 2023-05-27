Genoa – Nine years lived dangerously. From the proclamations of the beginning, to the progressive collapse of the last period. If the Sampdoria epic of Massimo Ferrero were a film, the most apt title would be “The Great Illusion” or “The Great Fear”. Certainly not “Ben-Hur” as he said the day he presented himself to the Sampdoria fans alongside Edoardo Garrone from whom he had just bought Sampdoria for the symbolic price of one euro. It was there morning of June 12, 2014 and the Sampdoria world was hit by the Ferrero cyclone. «I emptied my pockets to take the club, focus on business and entertainment. The blucerchiato one will be a film comparable to Ben-Hur». In a very short time Ferrero imposes himself as a character thanks to his volcanic nature which reminds some of the old presidents of the past. And at the beginning, things seem to prove him right: the first year of Ferrero’s management, Sampdoria finished seventh in the league, qualifying with Mihajlovic in the Europa League preliminaries. At the end of the year, however, Sinisa leaves and Ferrero to replace him focuses on another ex: Walter Zenga.

But after the sensational elimination in the 3rd qualifying round of Europa League from Vojvodina the feeling fades soon and Zenga will be sacked in November. In place of Spider-Man, the Montella airplane arrives, an ambitious choice but which on the field does not prove to be spot on: Sampdoria risks relegation, closing the championship in 15th place amidst many fears.

Having escaped the scare, Ferrero entrusts the bench to Marco Giampaolo with which Sampdoria settles in mid-table for three years: on a technical level it is the most serene period of Ferrero’s management. In the 2016/2017 season, Sampdoria won both derbies, something that hadn’t happened since 1960. And in this three-year period, Giampaolo indulged in the whim of also beating Inter, Milan and Juve. But the greatest merit of the Abruzzo coach is to enhance players such as Skriniar, Torreira, Muriel and Schick who guarantee Ferrero excellent capital gains with beneficial effects on the balance sheets closed in surplus from 2016 to 2018.

And it is precisely in 2018 that Ferrero receives the first offer to sell Samp. To do it is a US consortium that leans on the ex Sampdoria flag Gianluca Vialli. The offer is a greedy one: 83 million euros, 65 of which to be paid upon signing the agreement. Ferrero says no and from that moment his troubles begin. The blucerchiata square, already annoyed by some sensational gaffes (such as the one on the team’s anthem) and by behavior not exactly in keeping with the Sampdoria style, does not forgive him for refusing to hand over the club to Vialli. The 2019/2020 season starts very badly: Eusebio Di Francesco, to whom Ferrero had entrusted the bench, is sacked after 7 days and Claudio Ranieri arrives in his place who will succeed in saving the team 4 days in advance. The following year Sir Claudio did even better, finishing the championship in 9th place with 52 points.

But at the end of the season the streets of Ranieri and Samp are divided, thanks to a feeling that never blossomed between the Roman coach and Ferrero. And after various surveys and attempts, D’Aversa arrives. But with the outbreak of the pandemic, the Sampdoria patron in the meantime had gone into difficulty and the crisis was exacerbated by the personal events of Ferrero himself. Hence the decision to create a trustee in 2020 in which Samp is encapsulated as a guarantee of the Eleven Finance and Farvem agreements, relating to other Viperetta companies at risk of bankruptcy.

The situation precipitates the December 6, 2021 when the Sampdoria patron is arrested in Milan (where he had gone to meet Stankovic) by the Guardia di Finanza on charges of corporate crimes and fraudulent bankruptcy. He remains in prison for about twenty days (then under house arrest until May 2022) he leaves all the corporate offices and a new board of directors is installed in his place led by the president Marco Lanna.

Two months ago Ferrero returns to the limelight, taking over the shares in the name of his daughter and formally becoming the main shareholder of Sampdoria. However, the year turned out to be disastrous: the team was relegated to B with 4 games to spare. Stankovic, who had taken Giampaolo’s place, was unable to avoid the crash. The rest is the news of the last few days. With the head-to-head between Manfredi-Radrizzani and Barnaba, and with the draft agreement signed by the Board of Directors on the proposal of the first two, ready to take over Sampdoria, awaiting the last piece: Ferrero’s signature.