Sampdoria, the official announcement has arrived: here’s who will be the new sporting director

There are some important news in the house Sampdoria: indeed, the new sporting director of the has been officially announced Sampdoria club. The company finds itself in a desperate situation, between results that don’t arrive and the hope of new buyers able to immediately make a change.

To achieve this, the club has decided to appoint as new sporting director Mattia Baldini.

Sampdoria, now it’s official: Mattia Baldini will be the new sporting director — Now it’s official: Mattia Baldini will be the new sporting director of the Sampdoria! As reported by TMW extensionremain in the organization chart Beech And Hostsexecutives who could come in handy especially on the outgoing market. But in January, there will be a new sporting director to pull the strings of the Sampdoria transfer market.

Who is Mattia Baldini — Son of the former executive, among others of Rome And Tottenham, Franco Baldini, Mattia Baldini he has accumulated a lot of experience in the role of scout leader in recent years. From 2011 to 2014 he became the protagonist of various transfer market acquisitions of Sampdoriathen experiences at Cagliari and al Bologna before returning to the Sampdoria. In that club that now relies on him to try to reverse course on a decidedly tortuous road. See also Easter: days of Champions, Libertadores, Luis Díaz, Liverpool and more

November 29, 2022 (change November 29, 2022 | 21:21)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#Sampdoria #official #announcement #arrives #heres #sporting #director