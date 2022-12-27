These are decisive days for the future of Sampdoria. Gianluca Vidal, administrator of the trust where the blucerchiata company was cocooned, is continuing to pursue the convertible bond solution for the Ferreros, a loan of approximately 30/35 million at a decidedly high interest rate and to be repaid within two years. To guarantee the operation, 100% of Ssh, the parent company of Sampdoria, would be pledged. There is secrecy about the financial subject negotiating with Vidal, persistent rumors in the financial sphere lead however to Oaktree, which he did a similar operation with Zhang for Inter, which would rely on an Italian bank, perhaps precisely that Banca Sistema which (also) in recent days has supported Sampdoria in the payment of those 6.5 million in social security arrears to be paid within this month.

The first two calls of the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting are scheduled for 5 and 10 January. The sensation, and also the necessity, is that within these two dates Vidal will have to communicate without delay to the Sampdoria board of directors (Lanna, Romei, Panconi and Bosco), who turns one year old today, if the operation was successful , or not. It is obvious that if it were to be successful, the reshaping of the Board would be necessary, at least a couple of men trusted by the financial entity would enter.

The story is followed with great attention also by Alessandro Barnaba, who on Christmas Eve sent a new Pec to the majority shareholder and to the board of directors, amending some points of his proposal of 10 December. Merlyn Advisor’s financier in particular has changed his “turnaround”, a recovery plan, where recourse to the composition with creditors no longer appears, which is not only not compatible with the FIGC rules, but even if it were admitted, it would risk not having the technical times to arrive at the possible counterpart and would have lost if presented the benefit of the installment of tax debts that the company began to honor on December 22, in addition to leaving the criminal risk in the hands of the current Board of Directors. It means that Sampdoria, on 26 June, with the agreement still open, will not be able to sign up for the championship. Barnaba has already moved forward, contacting the banks, another condition of his offer, to find another type of agreement with them, which is essential for the success of the operation and for dealing with the market.

Then there is the Ferrero knot. The strategy of the financier and his advisers is that of take over the entire percentage of shares in the hands of the Ferreros (99.96) through the total reduction of the share capital. Or almost, in the sense that Barnaba has offered the Ferreros to maintain a small percentage of the minority. The real battle is being fought on the demolition of social capital.

It is false that the Board, in constant contact with Barnaba to whom it has offered support within the scope of its prerogatives, is against the elimination of the share capital. The civil code is valid, only the majority shareholders, in this case Vanessa and Giorgio Ferrero, can decide on capital operations, on which therefore the Board cannot interfere. The Board has made it known that it will continue to offer maximum collaboration to any solution that can preserve the company, however taking into account the limits set by the civil code and by the rules of sport, for which business continuity is a prerequisite for registration in the championship.

According to Barnabas the zeroing of the share capital would make Ferrero pass the ball directly to the Court, cornering the former patron and forcing him to “surrender”. Barnabas is pressing hard on the board of directors and mayors. With Ferrero who, moreover, is perfectly aware of this strategy and decidedly not very compliant…

According to the Board, on the other hand, starting the reduction of capital (not equity) without buyers and sellers having reached an agreement, and at the moment there isn’t, would risk not being an “act of courage” at all but could, if anything, kill the Sampdoria without a capital increase. In fact, immediately afterwards the board of directors should proceed with the liquidation of the company, without having any alternatives. But not only. Again on the basis of the civil code, the board of directors before starting the zeroing of the capital should implement all those initiatives to try to restore financial balancefor example with a massive outgoing market (the bankruptcy trustee is not interested in Serie A or B…).

The support then given by the banks to Samp in the last few days to pay taxes is a clear certificate of trust and support for business continuity. Which cannot be denied two days later with a unilateral act.

If pressure mounts, the board could resign, to avoid liability claims and activities beyond the mandate it received a year ago. At that point Barnaba could necessarily find himself negotiating directly with Ferrero.