A mini-season ticket for Sampdoria’s last 5 matches at Marassi: this is the initiative launched today by the Sampdoria club in view of the championship finale. Starting today, Monday 27 March, the tickets for the Gradinata Nord and Distinti sectors are on sale, at an advantageous price, for the matches against Cremonese, Spezia, Turin, Empoli and Sassuolo, games not to be missed to continue cultivating the residual hopes of salvation.

Fans will be able to subscribe to a digital mini subscription loaded exclusively on an active and valid SAMPCARD or DORIACARD. The mini-pass for Distinti costs 100 euros (U18 60, U12 20, 100% disabled 40) for the North they cost 40 (U18 20, U14 5). The mini-subscriptions will be purchasable

online at sampdoria.ticketone.it (option suggested by the club to avoid queues) or in SampCity, in via XX Settembre 252r, or in authorized Ticketone outlets