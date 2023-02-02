Genoa – It is the lawyer Eugenio Bissocoli the expert chosen by the commission of three wise men to assist the Sampdoria board of directors in the procedure for the negotiated settlement of the crisis. Bissocoli prevailed over the candidacy of Dante Benzi.

Bissocoli, enrolled in the register of lawyers since 1996, is a profound connoisseur of extraordinary administration procedures having assisted national and international creditors in litigation and in the sale and purchase of company assets. Bissocoli has two days to accept the assignment.

Meanwhile today it will go deserted also the fourth call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria due to the non-presentation of the majority shareholder.