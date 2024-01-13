Genoa – It's the tough hunt for goals. The chase starts again, the obstacle bar rises again. Sampdoria curse. First Pedrola, then Borini, now Esposito. One by one, Pirlo lost all his offensive stars. The attack empties, the infirmary fills. When Sampdoria seems to have found a driving force in the last 16 meters, here's the blow. Defenders can't stop them? Injuries succeed, all of them muscular. A problem that needs to be solved, because the numbers are becoming worrying. But now the most immediate issue must be resolved. Find whoever throws it in in Venice, tomorrow (4.15 pm). And then also against Parma and Cittadella, the matches in which the three attackers will not be present, hoping to recover Esposito at the beginning of February. Three who together scored more than half of Doria's goals, 13 out of 24, 3 for the Spaniard, 5 each for Borini and Seba. Considering that there won't even be any in the Lagoon Kasami (2 goals) e Gonzalez (1), Pirlo will miss two thirds of the goals scored, 16 out of 24.

The emergency affects all departments. Eight were absent for Penzo. Seven starters. In defense, the suspended Facundo, the long-term patient, is out Ferrari (cruciate surgery) e Accounts (soleus pain, at least 15 days off). Absent in midfield Vieira (adductor, for him too we go to the beginning of February) and Kasami, disqualified for another two matches (the club's appeal rejected) and injured (trouble with the semitendinosus muscle, he will be re-evaluated after Venice). And then there is the attack, the hardest hit. There is Pedrola, declared healed from the muscle-tendon injury of the right thigh flexor but returned to Barcelona to complete rehabilitation, returning to the field after mid-February. There is Borini, who underwent surgery on the adductor longus tendon of the left thigh: Professor Lampainen's check-up was positive, the attacker continues his recovery in Liverpool, will start running in the next 15 days and will return to Bogliasco from February. But he will return to the field in March. And Esposito has been added to the two: first degree lesion of the rectus femoris of the right thigh, he will be re-evaluated in 15 days, if everything goes smoothly he will return with Modena or Pisa.

At the beginning of the season it was Pedrola who kept Samp going, between goals and dribbling. Three goals in the first 8 matches in a Doria in crisis, then when Borini comes to an end, against Catanzaro, Estanis stops, complete with a relapse against Cosenza, on Fabio-day, with a winning double. In Modena in mid-November Esposito scored the first goal and in the following match, won against Spezia, Borini was injured. While Seba leads Doria with 5 goals and 1 assist until the end of December.

And now? Now it's the others' turn. The top scorer among those available for Venezia is Depaoli, three goals: at Penzo he will play in midfield but it is above all from those up front that we ask for more. Starting with De Luca, important for team play, but only one goal so far. However, La Gumina scored two goals but after some initial recovery he faltered.

Benedetti can give a big hand, 10 goals in the last two seasons between Imolese and Bari. In Venice he will be advanced to the attacking midfield, next to Verre. The number 10 is dry, his permanence is uncertain but a show of pride is expected in Venice. He hopes for a sharp performance from the youngsters, Ntanda and Delle Monache. And Primavera Leonardi, Viareggio's top scorer, should be at Penzo. For goals from other departments, Murru and Giordano are on one. Ghilardi can hit a header and Yepes is also waiting for the first goal. Pirlo is moving towards confirming the 4-3-2-1 which in the attacking phase can become 3-4-2-1. Ballot in the middle, between Ricci and Askildsen.

Venezia hasn't won since the beginning of December. But there is plenty ahead. B's third attack, 31 goals, just over half scored by Gytkjaer (6), Pohjanpalo (5) and Pierini (5), all at Vanoli's disposal, with the first two in the run-off. In the first leg, playmaker Tessmann was decisive (4 goals) but the Venetians also have winger Johnsen and defender Altare among their weapons, both with 3 goals. There are many dangers. While Sampdoria needs to discover new goalscorers, driven by the over 1700 Dorian fans away.