Genoa – Now it's also official: Cristiano Piccini has signed a contract with Sampdoria until June 2024.

The defender, born in 1992, has his first training session with his new teammates this morning and on Saturday against Modena he will most likely be a starter given Ghilardi's disqualification and Murru's muscular problems.

Marco Delle Monache is outa striker born in 2005, will go on loan to gain experience and move to Vicenza.