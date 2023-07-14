Genoa – The hearing before the Federal Court relating to the referral of Sampdoria by the public prosecutor for the “failure to pay, by 30 May 2023, part of the Irpef withholding tax and INPS contributions relating to the fees due to members for the months of January, February and March 2023″. The story is now known, in those days we were in the middle of the negotiations for the sale of the club, the money was in the account, but in the absence of the resolution for the capital increase they could not be used Sampdoria, defended by the Bdl studio of the lawyer Romei, for this referral he risks 2 penalty points to be served in the next championshipand the hopes of escaping it are practically nil.

At the moment, the other two possible penalty points remain sub-judice, linked to the non-payment, again on May 30, of federal salaries. The referral has not yet arrived.

In the meantime, a meeting of the Sampdoria board of directors will be held today, which fell below the minimum number (3) after the resignations of Romei and Bosco. The property should indicate the trusted profile, or profiles, to co-opt. In two weeks the company will then convene a new shareholders’ meeting to reformulate the Sampdoria board in a more definitive formula. Moreover, this board of directors at the end of July could also be ad interim, in office until the homologous of the debt restructuring plan is obtained from the court. Expected towards the end of September. At that point, a new meeting for the board of directors, yes, definitive.