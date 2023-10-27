Genoa – It’s also a question of the head. And this time the mental coach has nothing to do with it, a figure that in the end Pirlo after reflection considered functional for his Sampdoria, following Legrottaglie’s indications. But just some head shots, the real ones. The Blucerchiati team and Brescia (who still have two games to recover) are now the only ones left in Serie B to not having scored with this fundamental yet. On average, in this start to the championship, headers are scored with a good frequency, to date around a fifth of the overall goals, 42 out of 219.

Leader of the specialty is Como with 5 goals (out of its 12 total) and with four different scorers but no striker (Ioannou, Barba, Odenthal and Bellemo), followed by Palermo with 4 (out of 16) and four different scorers (Brunori, Soleri, Segre and Aurelio) and Cosenza always with 4 (out of 14) and two different scorers, Tutino and Mazzocchi, the specialist and striker of the tournament so far, with three goals. The current top scorer, Coda from Cremonese, is chasing: he scored 2 headed goals out of his seven.

In the end it’s true, what matters is to score, in any way, even from the back. But the header data is still striking, because Sampdoria crosses to cross, doing so 176 times (source Opta) in the first 10 games. Como, for example, did so less, 157. And also because the Sampdoria team averages 4 corners per game, there are 42 in total, thirteenth in the dedicated ranking. Although in reality the final header schemes proposed so far from Pirlo and his staff, however a solution on which they work a lot, they have never made a scratch. Indeed, in terms of the danger index they have “succeeded” very little, there are only three conclusions towards the opponent’s goal from the first ball from a corner, two moreover in the same match with Vieira and Murru with Catanzaro both dangerous, and a harmless one from Ghilardi with Venezia.

It is also true that considering Sampdoria’s style of play, dead balls are almost necessarily transformed into favored ones to produce a headed goal. For the rest, in fact, in general, Blucerchiati’s game mainly develops with the ball on the ground and despite arriving at the cross with a fair frequency, there are no great headers in the current squad. Not even De Luca and La Gumina, potentially the most gifted in terms of size and role.

But even going back to the past few weeks, it is precisely the header that has somewhat disappeared from the DNA of the Blucerchiati team. In the calendar year 2023 for example there have only been three in 33 games of championship. Among other things, curiosities, all made in April, in the space of two weeks (between the 8th and the 23rd) and all at Ferraris: Leris and Lammers with Cremonese and Amione with Spezia. That of the Argentine defender therefore remains the last one to date, when Sampdoria takes the field in Bolzano tomorrow, 17 games and 186 days will have passed.

The issue of the head, however, also concerns the other phase of the game, the defensive one, and here too the numbers are not positive. In fact, the Blucerchiati have already conceded 4 goals to their opponents, the last one by Nestorovski in Ascoli, previously there were those by Circati (Parma), Ioannou (Como) and Gytkjaer (Venice). Four goals scored just like Sudtirol, tomorrow afternoon’s opponent. Only Feralpi Salò did worse in this Serie B with 6. Speaking of Sudtirol, so far only one goal has been scored with a header, Silvio Merkaj. But last season the South Tyrolean club had achieved thirteen, making it the second overall team behind Cagliari (14).