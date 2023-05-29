Genoa – “Monday 29 May, 6 pm. Appointment under the Lambruschini Court for the second call of the Board”: the Groups of the South announce their presence under the headquarters of the Sampdoria club on an afternoon that could be decisive for the future of Sampdoria.

In fact, the second call of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting convened by the Sampdoria board of directors for the necessary capital increase is scheduled for tomorrow in view of the upcoming deadlines (tax and salaries) and for registration in Serie B.

The first assembly, scheduled for last Friday, was deserted. In the night after Sampdoria-Sassuolo, however, the board of directors signed the preliminary agreement aimed at the capital increase with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Holding and Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital. Now there is no OK from Massimo Ferrero who yesterday through his lawyer, Pieremilio Sammarco, said he “has not yet received any response”.

Friday already, called together by the Groups of the South, Blucerchiati fans gathered at Corte Lambruschini to then reach the stadium in procession for Sampdoria-Sassuolo, shouting “Hands off Sampdoria”. And this time too, especially if the sale has not yet been released, they are ready to make their voices heard.