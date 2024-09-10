Serie B

Last season was the season of the restart, now president Manfredi has accelerated to attempt an immediate return to Serie A, from the choice of Accardi to the 15 new faces in the team. Doria is included among the favorites for Serie A but the start of the championship has been below expectations: after the lightning dismissal of Pirlo it is up to Sottil to try to climb the ladder

Valerio Arrichiello

3 minute read