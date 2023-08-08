Genoa – Sampdoria has a new one team manager: Lorenzo Ariaudo, 34 years olda former Juventus school defender with a history with Cagliari, Sassuolo and Frosinone and a brief experience at Genoa, in 2015, in which he never took the field.

Ariaudo replaces Alberto Marangon who goes to Milan, where he finds Stefano Pioli with whom he had already worked at Fiorentina. UCSampdoria thanks Marangon “for the commitment and professionalism shown in recent years, wishing him the best human and working fortunes”.

Already at Sampdoria since 2002 to 2014 as head of communication, Marangon had returned to the blucerchiato from 2020 as team manager, as head of the Mugnaini sports center and in the last season again as director of communication.