Roberto Mancini restarts from Bogliasco and his friends from Sampd’oro. The former coach, fresh from his resignation from the leadership of the Italian national team, was today in Genoa, where he came to see his son Andrea, who has been working in scouting for the Sampdoria club since this summer, directed by Lorenzo Giani.

Mancini took the opportunity to go to lunch with Mantovani and Boskov’s two former tricolor Sampdoria teammates: Attilio Lombardo, in recent years his precious collaborator in blue and Giovanni Invernizzi manager of the Sampdoria youth sector.

The three went to eat in Bogliasco, at the Clipper restaurant and were immortalized in photos with the owner, William Franceschini. For Roberto Mancini, a light lunch: a caprese and raw ham, water to drink and a juice. And while the national team restarts with Luciano Spalletti, his future is still to be deciphered, with the possible Arab temptation, but Genoa and Sampdoria remain a fixed point for the former coach.