video

Damian Low

First morning training session in Livigno for Sampdoria. Introduced by a usual athletics phase, directed by Professor Bertelli, it ended with the first practice matches, on a reduced pitch and without using goals. Nicola Legrottaglie has arrived in training camp, while Andrea Radrizzani is expected over the weekend. Always differentiated in the gym for Ricci. This afternoon it repeats at 17.30



02:34