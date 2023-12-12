Sampdoria turnaround. First eight days of nightmare, second to last in the class. Second eight as big names, with a Serie B podium roster. Sampdoria at double speed: the result is an almost perfect average, mid-table, and growing confidence in step with the upward trend.

Sixteen matchdays played, with three minutes remaining from the end of the first half of the season, the Sampdoria season can ideally be divided into two, obtaining two perfectly reversed realities. From the initial narrow gauge, there is a clear recovery in the last thread. The first half of the championship goes from Terni's illusory winning debut to the defeat against Catanzaro, fourth in a row at home, the most critical point of Andrea Pirlo's management. And probably the moment when the Maestro's bench creaked the most. The spoils collected were objectively disappointing: 5 points in 8 games (average 0.62), 7 goals scored, 12 conceded. After the 1-2 draw with Catanzaro, Doria were second to last at 3 (due to the minus 2 penalty), ahead only of Lecco who however had three games to recover. And with Feralpisalò having only scored 4 points in the same number of days.

Confirmed with strength and confidence by owner Matteo Manfredi and sporting director Andrea Mancini, Pirlo however reversed course. And from the ninth matchday onwards, Sampdoria brought home 16 points (two per game), like Como and Cittadella, less only than Cremonese (19) and Venezia (18), better than league leaders Parma (14). And with 10 points nibbled away by Palermo, now eighth, the last useful place for the playoffs, with a 6 point advantage over the Blucerchiati.

The figure of goals scored, 12, and goals conceded, 8, was also reversed. And the same can be said for what happens at Ferraris: from the curse of 4 knockouts in a row we moved on to the exaltation of 4 consecutive successes.

Yet, even in this period, it hasn't been all rosy. On the contrary. There were serious injuries, Borini, Vieira, Murru (just returned), Pedrola's relapse against Cosenza with a recovery that took longer than expected. And there were also bad falls. Like the two defeats in a few days of Bolzano (1-3) and Salerno in the Italian Cup (0-4). And like the unexpected defeat in Brescia, Rigamonti's 1-3, at Pirlo's house, disappointed by the weak performance of his boys. But in the last two months, however, Sampdoria has always gotten back up after every tumble, found a more defined identity, learned to suffer, and become more solid at the back.

In the thread of the recovery there was not just one turning point but many important steps, fundamental for the rebirth. The point won in Ascoli was a bit shaky but Pirlo had the humility to deploy an emergency 3-5-2 to win the restart point and the team did well not to collapse after the 1-0 by Nestorovski at the end of the first half. The 2-0 against Cosenza broke the Marassi taboo. The 1-0 against a big team like Palermo swept away the fears that had resurfaced between Sudtirol and Salernitana. Modena was the most convincing and solid away win, the successes against Spezia and Lecco consolidated Fort Ferraris, with the last success decisive to redeem the bad misstep of Brescia.

In the first 8 matches, Samp had always conceded at least one goal. In the last 8, Stankovic has kept 4 clean sheets. Pirlo has shown that he knows how to vary the script based on needs, but the 4-3-2-1 has become a robust starting base in which many players operate in positions that are most congenial to them. Before their respective injuries, Borini had started to make a difference, Vieira had relaunched himself. Ghilardi, Gonzalez and Yepes have grown. Esposito has unblocked himself, Kasami is increasingly a leader from the pre-match speeches to the encouragement during the match.

But Brescia reiterated that in B you can go up but it is also easy to slip back down. They always serve the knife between the teeth, the poison inside. From Ascoli onwards, Sampdoria has earned the chance to end 2023 on a high note. But now further continuity is needed, the final sprint must be guessed. Reggiana away, Feralpisalò and Bari at Marassi will make it even clearer what direction Blucerchiati's season will take. —