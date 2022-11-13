Genoa – The bad impression with Lecce gave (or almost) the coup de grace to the Sampdoria environment that hoped for a spark to rekindle the hope of a salvation that today seems practically impossible. With the break for the World Cup it opens a parenthesis in which the club hopes to be able to clarify both the corporate and the technical side.

The ban for Massimo Ferrero will end on 6 December, which was triggered following the arrest due to the bankruptcy of some of his companies in Calabria. He could resume the presidency and at that point the current Board of Directors, which has the prospect of the end of April in conjunction with the approval of the financial statements, could take a step back with more or less concrete risks on the stability of the company in the absence of a buyer. Which is not there.

Federclubs wrote an open letter to Edoardo Garronethe former president who sold to Ferrero, with a clear question: “How does it feel to see Sampdoria like this?”. The Al Thani hypothesis for the purchase loses credibility day after day, after surreal months between messages of extraordinary ambitions, denials and silences. There remains the lack at the time of the transfer of those 40 million that could really accelerate the negotiation.

In the immediate future, therefore, there are no possible changes on the bridge, while thea team despite the arrival of Stankovic confirmed obvious limits: 6 points in 15 games and from January a Europa League trend would be needed to save himself. But without a market revolution – impossible without new ownership – hopes are close to zero.

While in the next few hours the Board of Directors will meet Stankovic to find out if the conditions are right to move forward: the former coach of the Red Star is considered the least guilty but he himself after the knockout with Turin had said he was ready to resign if he understood that he could be the problem. There is the dream of a return of Claudio Ranieri, but there are too many obstacles to bring home his availability without forgetting the economic problems of the club. The alternative could be D’Aversa, still on contract.