Milan, the ultras of Sampdoria protest in front of the Lega Serie A



Genoa – Morning of protest in Milan for the ultras of Sampdoria. The Sampdoria supporters showed up in front of the Gallia hotel, seat of the Lega Calcio Assembly, to contest the top management of football who asked Sampdoria to take measures for the smoke bombs thrown during the Sampdoria-Spezia match without “doing anything to avoid that the Sampdoria club was on the brink of bankruptcy”.

“But what about Ferrero? Nothing to say?”, it says on the banner displayed by the Groups of the South. Hardly contested on his arrival, even with a symbolic throwing of fake money, was the patron of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, insulted for his friendship with Massimo Ferrero. “He has already been seen at Fiorentina, at Parma, at Naples, at Catania, and from the football palaces you shouted NEVER AGAIN – the Sampdoria fans write in a statement – WE WILL SURVEILL. Now for Sampdoria they are all gone”.