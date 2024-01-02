Genoa – The challenges that await Matteo Manfredi and his Sampdoria in 2024 will have a significant impact on the club's future. From a sporting point of view everything is clear, in the second round the collective expectations, both of investors and fans, are to enter the competition for the return to Serie A obviously passing through the playoffs. A sporting success which, in addition to bringing the club back to where it deserves, would represent a decisive turning point from an economic point of view, considering the large gap in income between Serie A and Serie B. Manfredi will have to support the technical area, sporting director Andrea Mancini and the head of scouting Lorenzo Giani, in this January market, made even more complicated by the financial constraints.

2024, to start with, will be the year in which Manfredi becomes president of the club. To date, negotiations with Marco Lanna to identify and define a new institutional, operational and not just representative role, the president in office is still at a standstill. After almost two and a half months. An event followed with great attention and sensitivity by all the fans, who had “taken refuge” in Lanna in those very difficult moments for the future of the club experienced between October 2022 and June 2023. The current board of directors in office, composed of Lanna, Manfredi and the CEO in pectore Fiorella, will remain in office until the approval of the budget for December 2022, which should take place between March and April. If Manfredi wants to anticipate the choices, he must therefore move differently to shorten the time, starting precisely by clarifying Lanna's position. The next Board of Directors will be the full expression of Manfredi's management. Fiorella should be confirmed, the lawyer De Gennaro (of Dla Piper) should join, who has played and is playing a key role in Sampdoria, and there could be a couple of figures attributable to the Genoese and Sampdorian fabric, such as the former senator Pinotti, a constant presence in the life of the club for weeks now.

But at the same time, the task of the sole director of Blucerchiati Spa, parent company of Sampdoria, as well as the point of reference for investors, will be to proceed with the dynamics of financial strengthening of the club, which are still in a state of “work in progress”. . We move on a thin line of balance. In recent days, a couple of monthly arrears have been paid with suppliers (we are talking about those already outside the restructuring plan), but others still remain outside. Manfredi is always looking for financiers or minority shareholders. In this period a large contribution comes from at least one – but perhaps a couple – Singaporean investors. To be defined later the role of another investor, Andrea Radrizzani, who suddenly disappeared and who on the sidelines of the Dla Piper Sport Forum in Milan had been clear about his role: «There is nothing to hide. Manfredi will give the information when he deems it appropriate.” Radrizzani, however, is always present at almost all Sampdoria matches, a sign interpreted as active involvement in a project in which he strongly believed from the beginning, together with Manfredi. And the position of the former owner Ferrero, who currently still owns 21% of Sampdoria's share capital, is also to be defined. Manfredi has started negotiations to reach a definitive agreement with him, also to simplify the entry of any other investors, but his debts must be settled.

Without to forget Gestio Capital, the fund created by Manfredi. On 27 December he filed the balance sheet (unaudited financial statement) as of 31 December 2022, i.e. a few months before the Samp operation closed. Which essentially still follows that of 2021 in numbers. It remains to be seen whether there will be a big leap in 2023.