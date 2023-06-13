Genoa – The next Sampdoria player to take the field on Thursday will be Tomas Rincon in Washington DC where his Venezuela will play a friendly against Honduras (2 hours Italian). In these decisive days for the future of Sampdoria, with the Manfredi-Radrizzani duo signing up for Serie B, there are some Blucerchiati players still active with their national teams.

Rincon and Venezuela will also play against Guatemala on Sunday June 18 (10.30 am) in East Hartford, Connecticut. El General is one of the Sampdoria players whose contract expires at the end of June, his future is uncertain. Rincon’s compatriot is not in Vinotinto, Telasco Segovia who had been summoned but had to make an appendixand on his return home: the right of redemption with Deportivo Lara is about to expire for the midfielder.

Monday in the friendly match that ended 0-0 between Morocco and Cape Verde, Sabiri was also seen again who is now to all intents and purposes a former Sampdoria player. Back home in Frankfurt after the away match in Florence and the heated arguments with the fans, the attacking midfielder missed the season finale with Sampdoria and is preparing to begin the adventure with the Viola club that bought him in January, leaving him in Genoa in loan.

Friday will be the turn of Filip Djuricic that with Serbia will face Jordan in a friendly match in Vienna (4.00 pm) while next Tuesday he will play in Razgrad against Bulgaria (8.45 pm) in a match valid for Euro 2024 qualifiers. For the attacking midfielder, disappointing this year and with an engagement incompatible with Serie B looms the farewell.

Saturday 17 at 19 in Istanbul will play a friendly Emirhan Ilkhan’s Turkey Under 21s against their age peers from Azerbaijan. Second commitment for the midfielder on dry loan from Turin next Tuesday again in Istanbul in a test against the Under 21 team of Bosnia and Herzegovina (8 pm).

Finally it will be the turn of Medhi Leris: the Algerian joker (expiring in 2024 with Sampdoria) will be involved in the qualifiers for the African Cup against Uganda on Sunday in Douala in Cameroon (4pm) and in a friendly next Tuesday in Annaba, Algeria against Tunisia (8pm).