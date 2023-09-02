The decision of Manfredi and Radrizzani has arrived: the Sampdoria Women project continues, the blucerchiate will participate in the Women’s Serie A. «UC Sampdoria – reads last night’s press release – will continue its commitment to the Women’s team and to the entire women’s sector. The property has kept faith with the agreements made with the Federation, institutions, athletes and coaches. Despite the economic difficulties related to the club’s restructuring plan, it was considered necessary to give continuity to an important project that will continue to support women’s football in Genoa and in Italy”.

After a long back and forth, there is a happy ending for Captain Tarenzi and his companions. The Sampdoria property has decided to carry out the Women-project in person but the door remains open to possible investors, such as the US fund Mercure 13 or Alessandro Masu, president of Sanremese, who have already expressed their interest. Now, however, time is running out, and it was time for a clear choice. This week the Sampdoria players who remained under contract trained at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco, directed by coach Salvatore Mango, together with 9 girls from the Primavera team. But the squad needs to be integrated and strengthened: the market closes on 13 September and the championship starts on the 16th. The first match is Sampdoria-Inter, at the moment the home pitch remains Vercelli but Sciorba will be available from October