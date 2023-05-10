Genoa – The moment is decisive. Relegation to Serie B is now a matter of mathematics but now Sampdoria’s future is at stake. The Sampdoria board of directors, with the president Marco Lanna, the deputy Antonio Romei and the directors Alberto Bosco and Gianni Panconi has convened the shareholders’ meeting for 26 and 29 May. On those dates, as explained in a press release published on the Sampdoria website, a capital increase will be requested to make it possible to meet the imminent federal deadlines and allow the debt restructuring plan formulated as part of the negotiated settlement procedure to continue of the crisis.

Below is the full text of the message published by the board in which the last stages of the sampdorian crisis and the moves implemented to try to save the club are retraced:

“Dear Sampdorians,

we are deeply embittered and sorry for not being able to reach all together the sporting goal that we set for ourselves at the start of the championship despite the tireless and heartwarming support of all of you in every place and circumstance.

As of today, we feel it is our duty to inform you of the actions that the Board of Directors has undertaken and intends to undertake for what we consider to be the most important match in the history of our club.

After acknowledging that the negotiations aimed at the sale of the club did not find a positive conclusion and that it was not possible to carry out the capital increase of the company, the Board started the procedure for the negotiated settlement of the crisis. During this procedure it was necessary to verify the compatibility and applicability limits of the Crisis Code with the sector legislation, and this verification found a definitive answer in the recent amendments to the NOIF (Federal Internal Organizational Regulations) which clarified which solution tools of the crisis can be used to maintain the sporting title.

The work carried out with the expert lawyer Bissocoli and the financial and legal advisors was particularly demanding and profitable in identifying a company restructuring process which would allow – if implemented – to emerge from the current crisis situation with reduced, restructured and sustainable debt , respecting the rules established by the NOIF for the maintenance of the sports title.

Firm and reiterated that the Board will implement every act and initiative that the Crisis Code reserves to the competence of the administrative body in order to overcome the difficult situation and protect employees, members and all stakeholders, in order to give substance to the restructuring process, the BoD itself has convened the shareholders’ meeting for 26 and 29 May 2023 to decide on the necessary operations on the share capital, in order to respect the federal deadlines in view of the next registration for the championship.

In the absence of a solution compatible with the forthcoming federal deadlines, the Council will only be able to acknowledge the impossibility of carrying out the restructuring process.

We are convinced that Sampdoria constitutes a historical and important reality in the international football scene which must be absolutely preserved and protected with every effort: with everyone’s unity, support and attention we will be able to achieve this fundamental objective.

The BoD of UC Sampdoria”