The Banda di Cialtroni, the group of well-known Blucerchiati fans who make fans smile on social media, dedicated their tribute to Gianluca Vialli. And he did so by collecting and editing in a single video, the hundreds of contributions sent by fans, who sang the iconic chorus, “Luca Vialli alè alè… we don't love you, we adore you, you are better than Pelè”. Roberto Mancini, Attilio Lombardo, Francesca and Ludovica Mantovani, Marco Lanna, Gianni Invernizzi, Francesco Flachi and Enrico Nicolini also participated. The video ends with the original audio of Vialli's famous declaration after the victory in the Italian Cup in 1988, “I have already signed…”, “for whom?”, “for us!”. (by Damiano Basso)



02:09