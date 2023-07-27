Genoa – Now there is also the official: Simone Panada is a new player of Sampdoria. The Brescian midfielder born in 2002 arrives from Atalanta on loan with the right to buy for the blucerchiati as a counter-buy for the nerazzurri.

The central midfielder has already been training since yesterday in Bogliasco and is again today at Mugnaini for the double session arranged by Andrea Pirlo and his staff. Grew up in the Atalanta nurserylast year he played for Modena on loan and is now ready for a new adventure with Sampdoria.