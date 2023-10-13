Genoa – The approval of Sampdoria’s debt restructuring plan has arrived. The VII Civil Section of the Court of Genoa, president Roberto Braccialini, judge Cristina Tabacchi and rapporteur judge Andrea Balba pronounced the sentence, approving the restructuring agreements concluded by the Sampdoria club, and to which both the members of the team dedicated themselves body and soul. old Board of Directors (Romei, Panconi, Bosco and Lanna), in addition to the lawyers involved, Francesco De Gennaro (Dla Piper), Filippo Chiodini (Legance) and the Genoese Alessandro Bonati.

This is, as is known, the decisive step to complete the saving process of Sampdoria led by Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi.