The Sampdoria board of directors wanted to express their point of view through a statement released on the official website of Sampdoria. President Lanna, vice president Romei, Panconi and Bosco began like this: “In such a painful and sad moment for Italian football and in particular for our club, due to the premature disappearance of our flag, Gianluca Vialli, an example of the highest humanity and professionalism that we still want to remember today, the Sampdoria Board of Directors wanted to wait a few days as a sign of respectful and dutiful reserve before providing an update on some corporate events”.

Then they made a passage on their role in the negotiations for the sale of the company: “As directors, at the request of the trustee, we have shared and continue to share all the corporate information with the various potential buyers, or potential debt subscribers, who, even these days, they are making their own assessments in order to bring forward proposals. It is not the Board’s duty to express preferences on who should be the shareholders of the company as it is beyond its role to approve recapitalization operations which are the responsibility of the shareholders, who have already been summoned for this purpose to the meeting in agreement with the Board of Statutory Auditors”.

And finally an appeal: “All of the above, in compliance with the law and in the interest of the fans, employees, shareholders, all subjects interested in the club’s good, including the city of Genoa, we will continue our task by implementing all the actions necessary to cope with the business management and the protection of the club itself. For this reason, the Board of Directors remains available to those who have Sampdoria at heart and who want to give a concrete and tangible signal for the resolution of the situation, helping to recreate that indispensable constructive climate that has marked the history of this glorious club. heritage of Italian football”.