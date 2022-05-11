Genoa – Six days to go challenge of Ferraris against Fiorentina, at the moment to be considered decisive for the maintenance of the Sampdoria category.

The Sampdoria teamhas resumed training this afternoon at Mugnaini. The fans are already mobilizing. Last night, more than 3,000 tickets sold in addition to the 9,066 mini season tickets subscribed by supporters.

Today the appeal of the Groups of the South has also arrived, which Sunday morning at 9:30 they met at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco to load the team before finishing. Here is the press release: “Make a square! We are in a showdown, after another troubled season we find ourselves at the last home match to be able to confirm our stay in Serie A. We know well that the match schedule is not easy for anyone. , but the effort to take leave or leave to work must be imperative for those who care about Sampdoria. We have a stormy sea before our eyes, but the only way we know to come out stronger is by cheering. filling the stadium, because it is necessary not only the push of the bleachers, but also the help of everyone. We need to blow up any sector! The Marassi stadium must go back to being an impregnable fort, a hostile field for anyone, especially in delicate games like these. We begin to do our part already on Sunday. We will be in Bogliasco from 9:30 am, to square around the team, to load them up for the match. May the anger, apprehension and fears of these days turn into malice, grit and determination towards a single and essential goal. Come on Sampdorians! “.

