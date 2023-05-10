Genoa – “Display the Sampdoria flags at the windows and bring them to the stadium: Sampdoria will not die as long as the Sampdorians are by their side”. Federclubs invites the fans to remain united, compact, ready to fight for Sampdoria in its most critical moment, after relegation to Serie B and with the real risk of failure.

“The Blucerchiati Clubs Federation – reads the press release published today – was born in 1966, the year of our first relegation. It was born from the will of our “founding fathers” – the first Sampdorian clubs – to react and continue to fight for our colours. It was born as a response to a sporting disappointment, to expose oneself with dignity and Union in defense of our shirt. Today, 57 years later, Sampdoria is experiencing one of its toughest moments, and once again it is the fans who have to fight for that Union and that dignity trampled upon by too many people. Garrone-Mondini, first responsible for this situation, Ferrero and Romei, the institutions of sport, football and local government”.

After giving an overview of the situation, Federclubs assures: “We will continue to defend those values ​​that first made us a great fan base and then a winning team in Paolo Mantovani’s wonderful dream. To do this, we ask the fans to continue fighting with us and with the groups from the South, who in recent weeks have shown everyone how much love and how much anger lives in our hearts, in an intelligent and targeted way”.

A fight that Federclubs invites you to carry on with a symbolic gesture: “We ask all Sampdorians to display our colors, a flag or a banner in the window, because that unique shirt in the world cannot be canceled by anything or anyone as long as we Sampdorians are there to love it.

We ask you to stay close to them, first of all at the stadium by carrying a flag, because Sampdoria will not die as long as the Sampdorians are by their side”.