Genoa – Last match of 2023 tonight for Sampdoria: Bari arrives at the Ferraris (8.30 pm). Today's matches conclude the first round of Serie B: the Blucerchiati are looking for redemption after the home defeat against Feralpisalò. Doria tenth, Bari eleventh, both at 22 points: the common objective is to get closer to the playoff zone.

The Sampdoria coach, Andrea Pirlo will have to do without Pajtim Kasami, disqualified for three matches after the expulsion against Feralpisalò while he finds Antonino La Gumina who served his suspension after the red card in Reggio Emilia. The list of players within a ban at Samp is always long and in addition to Borini includes Ghilardi, González, Murru, Stojanovic, Yepes.

Below are the 23 players called up by Pirlo for the match at Marassi.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Stankovic.

Defenders: Buyla, A. Conti, Depaoli, Ghilardi, Giordano, Gonzaléz, Murru, Stojanovic.

Midfielders: Askildsen, Benedetti, Girelli, Malagrida, Panada, Ricci, Verre, Yepes.

Attackers: De Luca, Delle Monache, Esposito, La Gumina, Ntanda