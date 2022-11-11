Bogliasco – There are 22 Sampdoria players chosen by Dejan Stankovic for the crucial direct clash against Lecce (tomorrow, 6 pm at Ferraris) that the Serbian coach, after the defeat against Turin, has renamed as the “match of life”. The Sampdoria coach finds Leris, who has returned from the disqualification round, and the third goalkeeper Ravaglia, available again after the small intervention he underwent last week.

Still out, however, Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto, Abdelhamid Sabiri, in addition to long-term patients Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks. And Omar Colley will also be out, suspended for one round after the yellow card received in Turin.

Sampdoria has been in training since yesterday at the Ac Hotel. This morning the team had breakfast together in the hotel, the players were left free for lunch and met in the afternoon at the Mugnaini for the finishing touch. Below is the list of those called:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Léris, Malagrida, Rincón, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Montevago, Quagliarella.