Genoa – Gabbiadini or Sabiri? Yesterday’s second penalty will be talked about for a long time. And it could become one of the great regrets of this or championship. The case has already happened in football and will happen again at other times. That is, when the designated penalty taker does not show up from the penalty spot before taking the field, i.e. Gabbiadini, but a teammate who “feels up to it”, i.e. Sabiri. And he’s wrong (on the second attempt).

When Gabbiadini was replaced, a few seconds after Sabiri’s mistake, Stankovic asked his player, as revealed by the pay-TV sidelines: «Manolo, why didn’t you shoot?». The attacker’s response: «Mister, Sabiri was healthy».



February 18, 2023

After the match, the Sampdoria coach then returned to the episode: «Why didn’t Gabbiadini take the penalty? I define these questions, “from zero to zero”. Like this too, why didn’t he play that footballer? Who knows why the man of the match is always “that” player who doesn’t play. Gabbiadini had cramps up to his eyebrows. It can be a reason. Manolo wasn’t lucid, he was tired. Sabiri scored the first penalty, not the second, let’s not point the finger at him now. I don’t influence those decisions. The penalty taker is known before taking the field, and it was Gabbiadini. But if he didn’t kick the first and then not even the second, there was some reason. I could have even screamed, but if Manolo can’t be heard… the boys have decided on the pitch and stop. I don’t want to say that Gabbiadini didn’t want to kick… and then it doesn’t change much. If it was destiny to score, Audero would have done it too. Unfortunately he wasn’t.”





It was since July 2020 that Sampdoria had not been awarded two penalties in the same match, in the 2-1 win in Lecce (Ranieri sat on the bench), also a potentially decisive match for salvation. And he became one after all. Ramirez showed up twice from the spot and made no mistake.