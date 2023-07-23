Livigno – Last friendly and then the departure from Livigno: Pirlo’s Sampdoria takes the field at Aquagranda against Aurora Pro Patria (Serie C, group A). After shuffling the cards against Rapperswill-Jona today the Sampdoria coach lines up an 11 with the starters of the moment with Audero; Depaoli, Ferrari, Murru, Giordano; Benedetti, Yepes, Verres; Leris, Gabbiadini, Borini. In the second half, the debut for Barreca and Girelli is looming.



00:23