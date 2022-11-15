Genoa – The statements made by Massimo Ferrero in the 19th century (the former president says he is ready to return to take care of Sampdoria in the first person) immediately triggered the reaction of the Sampdoria supporters.

With a harsh statement published this morning, signed “la Sud”, the supporters of Sampdoria announce a protest for Saturday 26 November. “From 6.30 pm – we read – appointment under the Southern Steps. It is a matter of anger, heart and pride for the Sampdoria Soccer Union”.

La Sud retraces the steps of recent months: “It was Monday 27 December 2021, the day on which the new board of Sampdoria was announced. In the collective imagination it had to be the end of the Ferrero era and the beginning of a new path, made by people all lined up on the side of Sampdoria and able to bring the latter to a safe haven, via transfer in trusted hands. The collective imagination has been largely disappointed. The situation today is disconcerting to say the least. In spite of everything, our fans have shown in all their components and on every pitch a level of attachment to visceral Sampdoria. We will continue to sing and support it more and more because of our attachment to the Sampdoria knows no bounds. However, what has a limit is our patience. We broke the co …: it’s time to raise your voice! “.

Hence the decision to express his dissent on November 26: “It is time to take to the streets – we read – every single Sampdoria, touched in pride, look inside and act concretely to defend Sampdoria. In the moment, perhaps. darkest of his history, we fans are the only ones left by his side. We have decided to take to the streets and want to do it together with all of you, true Sampdorians!“.