Genoa – Defense increasingly in emergency for Sampdoria. After Murru’s muscle injury he will be out at least a couple of weeks, too Stojanovic he is in doubt for Sunday’s match against Cosenza (Ferraris stadium 4.15pm). The full-back returned from his commitments with the Slovenian national team with an adductor strain and his situation will be assessed day by day.

Instead, he returned to the Delle Monache group. Ghilardi also carried out individual training among the defenders, specific work also for the Spaniard Pedrola. For Stojanovic and Murru only physiotherapy as for Malagrida who is awaiting the results of the tests after the injury suffered in training yesterday, Wednesday. Tomorrow morning session in Bogliasco.