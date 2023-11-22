Genoa – Andrea Pirlo hoped to recover some injuries during the break and instead arrives at the derby against Spezia (scheduled for Friday evening at Ferraris) with an even fuller infirmary. After Antonio Barreca, will most likely also have to do without Petar Stojanovicthe Slovenian was injured again in the national team while central defender Daniele Ghilardi returned to the group yesterday, having returned from commitments with the Under 21s.

For Barreca, the instrumental tests confirm the suspicions: the left-handed full-back made amends in training mild myofascial distraction lesion affecting the right hamstring, he has already undertaken the recovery process and will be subjected to a new check in ten days.

Fresh from qualifying for the 2024 European Championships with his Slovenia, Stojanovic is forced to stop for a stomp on the left foot taken in the match against Kazakhstan: the hope is to recover it for the following match, scheduled in Brescia on Sunday 3 December.

Pirlo won’t even be able to count on the reserve goalkeeperNicola Ravaglia, stopped by a muscle strain in his left thigh: the tests he underwent showed no signs of muscle injury but he will not be there against Spezia, his condition will be re-evaluated in the next few days, for now only therapies.

Nicola Murru, however, still works separately, albeit on the pitch: for the Sardinian defender the recovery time after his latest muscle injury proved to be longer than expected. Individual work on the field also for Estanis Pedrola and Lorenzo Malagrida. The good news however is that on the eve of the match against Spezia Leonardo Benedetti returns to Bogliasco: the midfielder has completed the rehabilitation phase at the Isokinetic in Bologna after knee surgery and will now return to training at Mugnaini waiting to be able to join his teammates again. Tomorrow, Thursday, afternoon finishing in Bogliasco.