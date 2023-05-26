Genoa – The most important match, after the mathematical relegation, remains the one for the future of the company with the head-to-head between Barnaba and Radrizzani but tonight Sampdoria will also be busy on the pitch for the last season of the season in Marassi, against Sassuolo (8.45 pm).

Match that will be preceded by the procession announced by the Groups of the South from the headquarters of Corte di Lambruschini (6.30 pm) to the stadium to reiterate the message “Hands off Sampdoria”.

I am 23 are called up by Dejan Stankovic after finishing this morning in Bogliasco for the match against the Emilians: Lammers recovered, even if the confirmation of starting Quagliarella, still out Cuisance, is looming. Gunter disqualified.

Goalkeepers: Ravaglia, Tantalocchi, Turk.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Oikonomou, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Ilkhan, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Segovia, Winks.

Forwards: De Luca, Gabbiadini, Lammers, Quagliarella, Rodríguez.