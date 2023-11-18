Genoa – A Stankovic in the national team. Ten years later. On 11 October 2013 Dejan Stankovic wore the shirt of the Serbian national team for the last time in the friendly win in Novi Sad 2-0 against Japan, a few minutes on the pitch, the last act of a career as a champion. Now, November 2023, it’s Filip Stankovic’s turn. The Sampdoria goalkeeper, son of the former Sampdoria coach, is experiencing his first days with the senior national team, led by Dragan Stojkovic.

We’ll have to wait for the debut. As in the test lost 0-1 against Belgium on Wednesday, Stankovic Jr will also be on the bench tomorrow in Serbia-Bulgaria (Leskovac, 3pm), a match in which Stojkovic aims to secure the pass for the European Championships, maintaining the 2-point advantage over Montenegro who will challenge already qualified Hungary away. But for Filip these are days of great emotions, the peak of a month as a lion in which he relaunched himself in a big way.

On 8 October, in Ascoli, Stankovic was left out for the first time due to a technical choice. In his place was Ravaglia, who a few days earlier had renewed until 2026. In the 1-1 draw against Picchio, the Romagna goalkeeper was ready with a good performance. At the same time, the Serbian Under 21 pre-call for Filip had not been followed up. And so, in the October break, Stankovic found himself in Bogliasco, without the national team and with a place to regain. In reality, Pirlo had already decided: with Cosenza it would be Stankovic’s turn again. And the 21-year-old Serbian, since he returned, he never missed a shot again. In the first nine matchdays Samp had always conceded at least one goal. But from Cosenza onwards, Stankovic has kept three clean sheets out of four. None of his colleagues have managed to do the same in the last month.

Yesterday the Serie B League published the ranking of the kings of clean sheets: Micai (Cosenza), Gagno (Modena), Chichizola (Parma), Lezzerini (Brescia), Semper (Como) and Pigliacelli (Palermo), all at five. But at this rate Stankovic will soon catch up with them. Obviously, the credit must be shared with his teammates, from the baby defenders Ghilardi and Gonzalez to the forwards and midfielders who keep the team compact in the 4-3-2-1 designed by Pirlo. But in the 1-0 against Cosenza and Palermo and in the 2-0 against Modena, Stankovic was always decisive. No fault, however, in the three goals scored in Bolzano. Against the Calabrians he blocked the way for Forte and Canotto. Against the Sicilians he took over Mancuso and Soleri in the final. And at Braglia he was decisive in the first 45′, coming out low on Palumbo and high on Bonfanti, who was deflected by the powerful left-footed player at the start of the second half, avoiding the equaliser.

The mistakes at the start of the championship now seem to be behind us. In Modena, Pirlo praised him like this: «Stankovic is a goalkeeper of great quality. There were some mistakes at the beginning, but he has a great personality, he doesn’t get discouraged after the mistake, he came out of it with determination. He can improve in leading the defense, in raising his voice but we are working on it, he will have a great future.” And Stojkovic’s call is the icing on the cake for the goalkeeper who arrived at Sampdoria on loan from Inter.

Meanwhile, in Bogliasco, Pirlo’s team took to the field yesterday afternoon for a test against Sassarini’s Primavera. Result? Four nil, a brace from Askildsen, Gonzalez and Esposito on a penalty. Borini, Kasami and Yepes did not play: a different program for them, but they will be there against Spezia. While Slow down Murru a bit: more individual work on the field, the imperative is not to take risks and his return could even be postponed to Brescia, it will be evaluated in the next few days. Yesterday at Mugnaini there were the owner Matteo Manfredi (expected today at Vismara at 6pm for Milan-Sampdoria Women) and the CEO in pectore Raffaele Fiorella who attended the test with the sporting director Andrea Mancini and the head of the technical area Nicola Legrottaglie .

Rest today, resume tomorrow afternoon. Spezia is on Fridaywe are aiming for the third success in a row at Marassi, under the pressure of the Gradinata Sud who celebrated their party yesterday with many fans at the Sala Callata del Porto.