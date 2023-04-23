Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic spoke of the complicated moment of the Ligurian club and tonight’s draw against Spezia. “When we play on Sunday it’s the best moment of the week since we always talk about something else and the climate around us isn’t the best. I try to be honest and direct with the players but none of them have backed down. It’s possible play well or badly as happened in Lecce but you have to understand the guys who experience these difficulties. Tonight they gave 100% and I liked Sampdoria. We could have won the derby but we could also have lost it but we won’t give up and go on. The championship it will end on June 4th and then we will make the evaluations of this season. I continue my work and try to prepare the team well from a mental and physical point of view. Let’s go on like this and think match by match”.