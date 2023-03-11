Genoa – “We are in full emergency but also against Juventus we have to give our performance”. The absence of Emil Audero, hampered by the shoulder injury, makes the challenge that awaits Sampdoria tomorrow evening in Turin even more difficult. «I’m very sorry – admits Dejan Stankovic – Audero he is our captain, a leader, I feel sorry for him who cares so much about Sampdoria and this group. He was very well, he made the difference, he gave us security, balance, and such an injury and absence weigh heavily ».

The goalkeeper’s absence won’t be the only absence the Sampdoria coach has to deal with. “We have out Lammers, we evaluate the conditions of Cuisance and Djuricic but I’m not very optimistic.” And even Murillo and Ilkhan are not recovering. But Stankovic still wants to see a team ready to give everything: “We are Sampdoria and we have to keep morale high for the shirt we wear. In the thousands of difficulties we must be proud to wear this shirt and to fight every game for these colours”.

The Serbian coach underlines the value of Juventus: “We go to Turin to play with a team that would be second in the standings without the penalty and that is also going ahead in Europe. – recalls Stankovic – Juve has a very important staff, play at home, are tough and organised. They play direct football, with a coach like Allegri whom I respect so much. We are in full emergency but we have to do our job ».

Spezia’s victory over Inter further complicates the attempt to comeback in the standings: “Salvation is moving away? It’s a difficult year for us, from all points of view: I congratulate Spezia and Mr. Simplici who beat a top team last night but that’s how things go. We have to look at ourselves, choose the right men to resist the opponent’s pressure, quality and strength, continuing to work hard and hard. I certainly wasn’t happy after the draw with Salernitana: we had to do more, be a little more courageous and create more by taking some risks, that was the only reproach made to the boys. But it’s a joy to coach these guys every day because they give everything and so they have to do tomorrow too.