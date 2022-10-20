A very painful victory against an opponent of a lower category for the Sampdoria who overcame Ascoli on penalties in the Italian Cup. The technician Dejan Stankovic analyzed the evidence of his team in the press room of the “Ferraris” stadium. “What an effort but in the end the result is on our side even if it arrived after 120 ‘of suffering. But those who cannot suffer do not know how to rejoice. I congratulate Contini, monumental goalkeeper tonight. Match where we entered very well, where we had everything under control until the 1-1 goal. After that I saw that there was much more nervousness than the one against Roma. The boys wanted to win because they wanted a shock. We went under and they didn’t give up. This is their victory . They were good. There were those who didn’t play a lot and it was clear that they didn’t have 90 minutes but that’s how the group goes. We suffered together and we won together. I think that this complicated qualification can change the course of the season. Soccer will be played on Monday against Cremonese and the group left tonight. When I arrived I said that sometimes the man will count more than the player on the pitch. We must be united. . The Serbian dedicates a thought to his audience: “They pushed us for 120 minutes without stopping. We were also under at certain times and not brilliant but I felt that the site was increasing. Sold-out in Cremona and they believe us because we cannot give up. They they did theirs, now it’s up to us. I was the first to find a solution to change the course of the season. They were spectacular. “