Genoa – “They have to work hard: this club must not disappear”. Dejan Stankovic launches his appeal for the salvation of Sampdoria and the resolution of the corporate crisis. Yesterday against Empoli, the Sampdoria played their first match at Marassi after mathematical relegation, and the usual mockery came in the final minutes with Piccoli who made it 1-1 in added time after Zanoli’s lead. “This match and this final are the emblem of the season: you pay dearly for every slightest mistake. We faced them in the right way, the boys have to respect themselves, the club and they did but it’s incredible, I’m lost for words: this victory would have given us at least a week of peace”, observed the Sampdoria coach.

Even the fans chanted non-stop, but a banner also appeared in the South contesting the team for the first time: “”They have every reason – admitted the Serbian coach – They fight to see Sampdoria fight on the pitch. What we did was not enough on everyone’s part. And I repeat, I spoke a lot about the fans: as affection, in terms of dedication to the club, I’m 10. The banner is a banner and it doesn’t change my thinking. Indeed, I say that they are right. A journalist asked me if I would stay… I’d be overjoyed if we got to sit down at a table to talk about the future because it would mean that Sampdoria still exists, so I’d be happy for the fans, regardless of what the decisions would be.”

Also Paolo Zanetti, coach of Empoli, often has nice words for Sampdoria and its fans: “Apart from the sporting result, which unfortunately happens, things off the field are not good for football, for anyone. I expressed my solidarity with Stankovic, the players, the fans. Even today they were impressive. Before the game hear the chants and also throughout the game. I’ve never seen a newly relegated team be cheered like this from 1′ to 95′so they really won tonight.”

This morning Sampdoria immediately resumed training in Bogliasco in view of the next match: Saturday evening the Blucerchiati challenge Milan at the San Siro. There will be no disqualified players, to evaluate the conditions of Leris, who has not yet returned to the squad after the shoulder injury sustained in Florence.